Clear

A Walk Through The Neighborhood: New Trail Allows Fans To Walk In Mister Rogers' Footsteps

Fifty years ago, we all were welcomed into Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.Fred Rogers inspired a generation of ne...

Posted: Jul. 1, 2018 7:09 AM
Updated: Jul. 1, 2018 7:09 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Fifty years ago, we all were welcomed into Mister Rogers' Neighborhood.

Scroll for more content...

Fred Rogers inspired a generation of neighbors to become confident and caring human beings. Now, there's a new way to walk in his footsteps.

To mark the 50th anniversary of Mister Rogers' Neighborhood, state and local leaders announced the creation of the Fred Rogers Trail.

"Each stop on the trail was respectfully selected and have relevance to Fred Rogers to make you feel like you're visiting Fred's own neighborhood. We feel like it will serve as a guide to the places Fred Rogers touched the most," said Dennis Davin, the secretary of the Department of Community and Economic Development.

The three-day journey takes you to 15 different destinations that helped mold Mister Rogers into a global icon and national treasure.

"We're thrilled that families can follow in his literal footsteps and visit locations that were so important to his life and work," said Paul Siefken, the president and CEO of Fred Rogers Productions.

Every stop shines a light of what makes someone a good neighbor.

The trail starts with Mister Rogers' humble beginnings in his hometown of Latrobe and works its way to the heart of Pittsburgh where he would spread his message of compassion.

"Generations have been influenced by Fred Rogers. In a single sentence, he could teach a child and allow them to feel significant and that he mattered. As adults, we seek meaning in his message," Ann Nemanic, of the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau.

"There are not many Fred Rogers. In fact, our world today could use a lot more of him," said Jason Fulivi, of Visit Pittsburgh.

For those who embark on this journey remember these words from the man himself:

"In an average lifetime a person walks about 65,000 miles. That's two and a half times around the world. I wonder where your steps will take you. I wonder how you'll use the rest of the miles you're given."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Dangerously hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colin Hill with Rex

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex win 5th straight

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Racing at the Action Track

Image

Local Girl Scout receives top award

Image

Movie with local ties premiers in Terre Haute

Image

CBD Oil law goes into effect

Image

Driver charged for taking police on a chase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant