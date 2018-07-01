Clear

Fourth of July by the numbers

Fourth of July falls on a Wednesday this year and more than 216 million Americans plan to celebrate the holiday in some way.

Posted: Jul. 1, 2018 7:16 AM
Updated: Jul. 1, 2018 7:19 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Everyone loves holidays. But you know what we love even more than holidays? Holiday weekends.

There's nothing like taking a day that celebrates/commemorates something (insert the holiday of your choice here) and stretching it out to three, if said holiday falls on a Monday or Friday.

Heck, we'll stretch weekends out to four full days if a holiday lands on a Tuesday or Thursday.

But what if the holiday falls smack dab in the middle of the week? Oh, dear.

And that's the dilemma that our great nation now faces. On which weekend should we celebrate the Fourth of July ?

This year, the Fourth falls on a Hump Day.

  • So, do we celebrate this weekend, go back to work Monday and Tuesday, then light our fireworks Wednesday? Let's call this Option No. 1.

  • Or do we watch an Independence Day parade on Wednesday, go back to work Thursday and Friday, then resume our celebration of all things America Friday evening after work? This is Option No. 2.

Decisions, decisions.

Well, how are America's great cities handling it?

St. Louis celebrates the Fourth with something called Fair St. Louis, billed as "America's biggest birthday party." Well, the folks who run that ought to have some clue of what to do.

Fair St. Louis is going with Option No. 2, celebrating on Wednesday, July 4, taking a break on Thursday, and then restarting the red, white and blue party on Friday, July 6, and Saturday July 7. Works for us.

Philadelphia -- another great authority on the subject, since it's America's birthplace -- is going with Option No. 1.

This weekend in Philly you can enjoy the Delaware Music Festival, meet Thomas Jefferson (a re-enactor, not the real thing) at the Museum of the American Revolution or listen to a concert from the United States Army Band. After toiling away in your cubicle on Monday and Tuesday, head back out Wednesday for the parades and fireworks.

So, which weekend should you pick to celebrate the holiday?

We say go with Option No. 3 -- don't choose at all.

Declare it Independence Week and cheer the nation's founding for, like, 10 days in a row.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 72°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 73°
Marshall
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 73°
Dangerously hot!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Colin Hill with Rex

Image

Saturday Night Weather Update

Image

News 10 Saturday Morning Weather Update

Image

Rex win 5th straight

Image

Friday Late Forecast

Image

Racing at the Action Track

Image

Local Girl Scout receives top award

Image

Movie with local ties premiers in Terre Haute

Image

CBD Oil law goes into effect

Image

Driver charged for taking police on a chase

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

New CBD Oil Law takes effect July 1st

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant