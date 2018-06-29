Parents concerned about hot playground equipment

We've been talking about those extremely hot temperatures out there and wanted to ask the question. "How hot, is too hot for your kids to play at the public parks around the city?"

Scroll for more content...

The numbers that came up on a thermometer used to test surfaces-were shocking.

"About 97 degrees,- " said 7-year-old when asked how hot he thought the surface of a slide was.

The surfaces were actually a lot hotter.

"Without any shade, it's just too hot," said parent Heather Knustrom.

She said she has experienced the burning surfaces before.

"From experience, I've sat on a hot swing so I try to kind of keep it in my mind that it can get pretty darn hot," Knustrom said.

Capt. Shawn Williams with the Bernallio County Fire Department said playground surfaces are hotter than they look, even the ones in the shade.

"Plastic or metal can get very hot in the sun," Williams said.

Williams said before letting kids play on playground equipment, touch it to see how hot the surface is because surfaces can top the 100s.

"The seats and stuff, they obviously can't use," said parent Kayia Gonzalez.

KOAT tested other surfaces and those, too, were topping the 100's.

"It's tough; we usually try and go later in the evenings or earlier in the day because it's just too hot right now," Gonzalez said.

But some parents said they got a little creative to make sure their time at the park wasn't a waste.

"We put our picnic sheet on it," Knustrom said.

Putting a cover on those hot surfaces can help, but Williams said to play it safe and find a shaded area in which to play.