Clear

Parents concerned about hot playground equipment

We've been talking about those extremely hot temperatures out there and wanted to ask the question. "How hot, is too ...

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 6:54 PM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 6:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

We've been talking about those extremely hot temperatures out there and wanted to ask the question. "How hot, is too hot for your kids to play at the public parks around the city?"

Scroll for more content...

The numbers that came up on a thermometer used to test surfaces-were shocking.

"About 97 degrees,- " said 7-year-old when asked how hot he thought the surface of a slide was.

The surfaces were actually a lot hotter.

"Without any shade, it's just too hot," said parent Heather Knustrom.

She said she has experienced the burning surfaces before.

"From experience, I've sat on a hot swing so I try to kind of keep it in my mind that it can get pretty darn hot," Knustrom said.

Capt. Shawn Williams with the Bernallio County Fire Department said playground surfaces are hotter than they look, even the ones in the shade.

"Plastic or metal can get very hot in the sun," Williams said.

Williams said before letting kids play on playground equipment, touch it to see how hot the surface is because surfaces can top the 100s.

"The seats and stuff, they obviously can't use," said parent Kayia Gonzalez.

KOAT tested other surfaces and those, too, were topping the 100's.

"It's tough; we usually try and go later in the evenings or earlier in the day because it's just too hot right now," Gonzalez said.

But some parents said they got a little creative to make sure their time at the park wasn't a waste.

"We put our picnic sheet on it," Knustrom said.

Putting a cover on those hot surfaces can help, but Williams said to play it safe and find a shaded area in which to play.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 105°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to Toys R Us

Image

Small Business Camp

Image

Terre Haute Rex youth camp

Image

7th Street Project Delay

Image

Knox County judge faces disciplinary charges

Image

Inside the Community Corrections building after an arson

Image

United Methodist Village may have the money to pay workers?

Image

Blood donations are low

Image

Heat Safety tips from the Red Cross

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program