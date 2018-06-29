44-year-old ticket paid in Pennsylvania

Clear

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 6:54 PM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 6:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Minersville Police Department just received payment for a parking ticket from 1974.

Minersville's Police Chief Michael Combs said he received a letter in the mail last week.

"It's addressed, of course, to the police department, with the return address of, "Feeling guilty, Wayward Road, Anytown, Ca.," Chief Combs said.

In the letter, there was a parking ticket from 1974, along with some cash and a note.

The note said:

"Dear PD, I've been carrying this ticket around for 40 plus years. Always intending to pay. Forgive me if I don't give you my info. With respect, Dave."

Since that ticket was written in the 1970s, it was only for $2.

The chief said the person who paid it was kind of enough to add $3 in interest.

"He paid us $5," Chief Combs said. "So, that's 44 years later. So, that only means I made $3. I can't retire on that."

The chief said that type of ticket would cost someone $20 today. He said the ticket was for a car with Ohio plates. Back then, the department didn't have the technology to keep track of out-of-state cars.

He's still blown away that anyone would keep a ticket this long, let alone pay it.

"We do appreciate that this individual paid their ticket, and again, we encourage other individuals, if you have an outstanding ticket, please pay them," Chief Combs said.

The chief said he'd like to track down the person who paid the ticket, just to say thank you and chat.

