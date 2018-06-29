Clear

Teacher Accused of Trying to Hypnotize Young Students, Forced Them to Call Him `Master`

Pulling young girls out of class and bringing them into an empty classroom. Making them perform puppet shows. Trying ...

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 6:54 PM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 6:54 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Pulling young girls out of class and bringing them into an empty classroom. Making them perform puppet shows. Trying to hypnotize them. Forcing them to call him master.

Scroll for more content...

These were some of the details released in a disturbing affidavit involving a child abuse case against 39 year-old James Mentzer.

"The State Police in Harrisburg worked with multiple agencies conducting this in depth investigation, and what they discovered, that Mentzer had inappropriate contact with five female students, ranging in age from 8, 9, and three 11 year-olds," said Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Brent Miller.

Mentzer was a third grade teacher at East Hanover Elementary School in East Hanover Township, Dauphin County since 2003.

Trooper Miller says the alleged abuse began in August 2017vand was reported to police by the school in February of 2018.

Upon learning of the activity, the school immediately contacted law enforcement.

"We were able to paint this picture with all these puzzle pieces and put together with five female victims and get this perpetrator off the streets," said Trooper Miller.

According to the affidavit, Mentzer would go to different classrooms when there was a substitute teacher, claiming he was working on projects with the girls who were involved.

He would tell the substitute the regular teacher was aware of the project, and bring the girls to his empty classroom.

Only one of the victims was sexually assaulted, saying she was touched on her arms, legs, and groin area, despite her opposition.

None of the known victims were in Mentzer's class, and police fear there could be more unreported cases.

"We want the public to reach out to us if they believe their child was a victim to this individual. This is still an active case, even though he was charged. There still may be more victims out there," said Trooper Miller.

According to a statement form the school, Mentzer was placed on administrative leave when these first allegations were brought up, and will remain on leave pending the outcome of the legal proceedings.

He is facing a multitude of charges, and is being held at the Dauphin County Judicial Center.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 105°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to Toys R Us

Image

Small Business Camp

Image

Terre Haute Rex youth camp

Image

7th Street Project Delay

Image

Knox County judge faces disciplinary charges

Image

Inside the Community Corrections building after an arson

Image

United Methodist Village may have the money to pay workers?

Image

Blood donations are low

Image

Heat Safety tips from the Red Cross

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program