Clear

Comedian prank calls Trump on Air Force One

Comedian John Melendez posed as Sen. Bob Menendez and was able to call President Donald Trump while he was aboard Air Force One.

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 7:03 PM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 7:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

The prank call with President Donald Trump by a comedian pretending to be Sen. Bob Menendez has "chilling" implications, Rep. Gerry Connolly said.

"It's a very chilling thing to contemplate" what kinds of "disruptions" other potential phone impersonators could cause, the Virginia Democrat said in an interview with CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room."

Comedian John Melendez, also known as Stuttering John, called Trump on Wednesday posing as Menendez and Trump called him back from on board Air Force One. The two talked about the New Jersey Democrat's acquittal in a corruption case, the upcoming Supreme Court vacancy and the Trump administration's "zero tolerance" undocumented immigration policy.

A White House official told CNN accepting the call was a mistake.

"The President wants to be accessible to members and likes engaging them and wants them to have the opportunity to connect. The downside of that is sometimes the channels are open too widely and mistakes like this happen," a White House official said about the incident.

Connolly said he was surprised the call made it through to Trump and the President returned it, especially on Air Force One.

"I flew on Air Force One with President Obama ... and their security systems are supposed to be pretty tight," he said. "There's a whole protocol for making phone calls and receiving phone calls. I'm shocked this was able to get through, and it really does raise questions about what kind of security filter do we have on Air Force One, presumably the most secure set of communications in the world?"

Connolly added the prank call fit a pattern of heavy phone use by Trump and other administration officials.

"The current chief of staff (John Kelly) tried to crack down on the President's taking phone calls and making phone calls, for this very reason," he said. "The fact that that's now been made much laxer and Kelly is no longer really on that job I think shows the risk of this President being so much on the phone, and carelessly."

The White House did not immediately respond to Connolly's comments when asked about them by CNN.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 105°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to Toys R Us

Image

Small Business Camp

Image

Terre Haute Rex youth camp

Image

7th Street Project Delay

Image

Knox County judge faces disciplinary charges

Image

Inside the Community Corrections building after an arson

Image

United Methodist Village may have the money to pay workers?

Image

Blood donations are low

Image

Heat Safety tips from the Red Cross

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program