Clear

Iowa Supreme Court rejects 72-hour abortion waiting period

The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected a proposed 72-hour waiting period for abortions in the state.It would have...

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 6:55 PM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 6:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Iowa Supreme Court has rejected a proposed 72-hour waiting period for abortions in the state.

Scroll for more content...

It would have required a woman seeking an abortion to wait three days before having the procedure.

The ruling sides with a lawsuit filed by Planned Parenthood of Iowa and the American Civil Liberties Union of Iowa. The organizations sued the state over the law approved by lawmakers last year.

Chief Justice Cady had the majority opinion:

"In this appeal, we must decide if the constitutional right of women

to choose to terminate a pregnancy is unreasonably restricted by a

statute that prohibits the exercise of the right for a period of seventy-two

hours after going to a doctor. In making this decision, we recognize the

continuing debate in society over abortion and acknowledge the right of

government to reasonably regulate the constitutional right of women to

terminate a pregnancy. In carefully considering the case, we conclude

the statute enacted by our legislature, while intended as a reasonable

regulation, violates both the due process and equal protection clauses of

the Iowa Constitution because its restrictions on women are not narrowly

tailored to serve a compelling interest of the State. The State has a

legitimate interest in informing women about abortion, but the means

used under the statute enacted does not meaningfully serve that

objective. Because our constitution requires more, we reverse the

decision of the district court."

The ruling was 5-2. The two dissenting justices were Thomas Waterman & Edward Mansfield. Mansfield wrote the dissent and is reportedly on President Donald Trump's short list to replace U.S. Supreme Court Justice Kennedy.

This portion of a 20-week abortion ban law passed through the legislature in 2017, but has been on hold ever since.

This ruling does not affect the pending ruling on the fetal heartbeat law passed in 2018.

The president of a national abortion-rights organization says the Iowa Supreme Court acted "absolutely appropriately" in striking down a 72-hour waiting period for women seeking an abortion.

Ilyse Hogue is president of NARAL Pro-Choice America. She told reporters outside of the Iowa Capitol that Friday's ruling upholds precedent, the rights of Iowa women and their "dignity and respect."

Hogue says U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley should consider those issues when advancing any U.S. Supreme Court nominee chosen by President Donald Trump to replace retiring Justice Anthony Kennedy. Grassley is Iowa's senior senator and chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Hogue has said she believes a pick from a circulated conservative list of possible candidates could eventually overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 ruling that upheld a woman's right to an abortion.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 105°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to Toys R Us

Image

Small Business Camp

Image

Terre Haute Rex youth camp

Image

7th Street Project Delay

Image

Knox County judge faces disciplinary charges

Image

Inside the Community Corrections building after an arson

Image

United Methodist Village may have the money to pay workers?

Image

Blood donations are low

Image

Heat Safety tips from the Red Cross

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program