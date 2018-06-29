Clear

Program uses dogs to help recovering addicts

A recently-implemented program at The Mission at Kern County is helping recovering addicts beat their addictions with...

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 6:56 PM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 6:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A recently-implemented program at The Mission at Kern County is helping recovering addicts beat their addictions with the help of therapy dogs.

Scroll for more content...

"What I've done is go through each of the twelve steps and put together themes," said Liz Kover, director of the Miracle Mutts branch of Marley's Mutts Dog Rescue. "Dog-related themes that kind of relate to the working of each step."

The class, which Kover calls "Moving Forward with Dogs 12 Steps at a Time," is now up and running at The Mission's new women and children's center in downtown Bakersfield. The program has already been used at the men's center, but the current class is a first for the women.

The class, which takes place at the center on Thursday mornings, runs for twelve weeks. It involves discussion of the current step in the 12-step recovery addiction process in the first half of the class (this week's involved turning your life over to God), and then interactive lessons using the dogs.

"They come from broken homes," said Veronica Laughlin of the dogs used in the program, which are often rescued by Marley's Mutts. "Being neglected and hurt."

Laughlin is a recovering meth addict and Thursday represented her one-year anniversary of being taken off the street and placed at The Mission. She's set to graduate from the recovery program this summer and then begin a post-program which will help with transitioning out of the rescue home.

"I've been restored inside and out. I'm not broken, I'm the happiest I've been in a long time."

Women in the program spoke about how the dogs help relieve anxiety, an issue many said they faced when first entering the program. One woman even tracked her resting heart rate on her FitBit, saying it calms considerably when the dogs are in the room.

You can learn more about the Miracle Mutts program here, and more on The Mission can be found here.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 105°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to Toys R Us

Image

Small Business Camp

Image

Terre Haute Rex youth camp

Image

7th Street Project Delay

Image

Knox County judge faces disciplinary charges

Image

Inside the Community Corrections building after an arson

Image

United Methodist Village may have the money to pay workers?

Image

Blood donations are low

Image

Heat Safety tips from the Red Cross

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program