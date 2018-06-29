Clear

Intruder trashes home causing $70,000 in damage, say court records

A west Valley family is picking up the pieces after a complete stranger broke into their home and caused $70,000 in d...

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 6:56 PM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 6:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A west Valley family is picking up the pieces after a complete stranger broke into their home and caused $70,000 in damage.

"Nobody could walk through here between broken bottles and picture frames and glass," says Robert Riester.

The home near 91st Avenue and Bethany Home belongs to his relatives who spend a lot of time out of state. Riester checks on the home when they're away.

"How can one person be able to do this destruction is just off the charts," says Riester.

Tiffany Marie Linn was arrested Friday after, court documents say, she was spotted outside the home kicking in the garage door.

Riester checked video doorbell footage and found Linn apparently searching the porch for spare keys.

He says even though his family does not know Linn, the situation felt like a personal attack.

"Every picture frame that had photos with family in it was destroyed, stomped on, trashed," says Riester.

Linn faces charges of burglary and criminal damage.

Riester hopes she gets the help she needs. He's now battling with the insurance company to cover repairs.

