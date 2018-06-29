Clear

Elderly woman killed at home, vehicle stolen

Police are searching for the suspect accused of killing an elderly woman at her home and stealing her vehicle....

Police are searching for the suspect accused of killing an elderly woman at her home and stealing her vehicle.

Police don't know when exactly the homicide took place on Wednesday at the home on Old Woodbine Road in Sandy Springs, but officers have been at the home since 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say 71 year-old Kay Thomasson was found dead inside the home and they're currently searching for her vehicle, a black 2012 Kia Sorrento with the Georgia license tag of PWU1162. Sandy Springs Police have set up a command center and have had over a dozen officers canvassing the area and investigating the murder.

Police said they got a phone call from a family member when Thomasson missing an appointment. When the family member when to check on her, they found the 71-year-old had been murdered.

"We're very concerned wit this," said Sam Worsham of the Sandy Springs Police Department. "We are working around the clock. We have been working since we got the call [Wednesday] night. We're not going to stop until we identify a suspect and get somebody in custody."

