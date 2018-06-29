Clear

Mom warns others after daughter burned on slide

With temperatures soaring into the triple digits around the metro on Thursday, Dawna Wright thought back to Memorial ...

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 6:56 PM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 6:56 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

With temperatures soaring into the triple digits around the metro on Thursday, Dawna Wright thought back to Memorial Day this year.

Scroll for more content...

Wright headed to John Anderson Park in Grandview that day with her four-year-old daughter, who was excited to get to the playground.

However, their day at the splash park suddenly changed when her daughter ran to the slide.

"She saw a bunch of children playing on the play equipment and she kept wanting to go over there," Wright explained. "We went to go back to the water and she ran from me and went on the slide. That's when she was instantly burned."

Pictures posted to Wright's Facebook profile showed the second-degree burns her daughter suffered.

Wright said the injuries brought shock to her.

"It was frightening. It was sad and scary. I felt so bad for her," she explained. "You could tell that the skin was just gone. It just completely took her skin away."

41 Action News used a laser temperature gun on Thursday to test the heat levels on the slide.

In the evening, the surface of the slide was measured to be more than 150 degrees in the sun.

Wright said she has faced criticism from other parents for not monitoring her daughter more at the park.

Despite signs advising proper attire on the playground and a warning of possible hot equipment, Wright said the injury could happen to any child.

"I just assumed that it was safe because all these children were playing and they were playing just fine," she explained. "Everybody says, 'That wouldn't be me, that wouldn't be my child. I could never let this happen to my child.' It could happen to you. It really could."

News of the incident served as a wake-up call for other parents at the park on Thursday trying to escape the heat.

"We have to be so careful to everything nowadays in this heat and especially on the playground equipment where the sun is just beating down," explained mother Rebekah Singh. "I never would have thought about that until now so I will definitely be more aware."

On Thursday, 41 Action News spotted the same slide closed in the evening and its entrance blocked with boards.

Almost a month after the incident, Wright said her daughter still has a scar and some discoloration from the burns.

Moving forward, she hoped other parents would keep their children safe.

"I just hope and pray that no other baby gets burned like that because it's not fun at all," she said.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 102°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
91° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Zionsville
Clear
87° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Rockville
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Casey
Clear
88° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 103°
Brazil
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 105°
Marshall
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 105°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Early Forecast

Image

Saying goodbye to Toys R Us

Image

Small Business Camp

Image

Terre Haute Rex youth camp

Image

7th Street Project Delay

Image

Knox County judge faces disciplinary charges

Image

Inside the Community Corrections building after an arson

Image

United Methodist Village may have the money to pay workers?

Image

Blood donations are low

Image

Heat Safety tips from the Red Cross

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program