Mother of 6 recovering after being slashed in face, abdomen in random attack

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video Wednesday in hopes of helping find a suspect ...

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 6:57 PM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 6:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video Wednesday in hopes of helping find a suspect wanted for the brutal attack on a convenience store worker earlier this month.

Darlecia D'Andrade, 53 and a mother of 6, was at work on June 16 when a man entered the store of the gas station just before 6 a.m. to make a purchase and asked her if he could use the restroom, the Sheriff's Department said in a statement. A few seconds after entering the restroom, he exited and asked the clerk to fix the toilet. When D'Andrade went into the restroom, the man followed her and suddenly began to attack her.

The woman was punched and slashed across her face and abdomen with an unknown object, officials said.

D'Andrade told KTLA that she did not realize she was being slashed.

"I started saying 'why, why, why are you hitting me?'" she said. "Blood was just gushing like crazy, and I was just so in shock."

In the video the man can be seen running out of the store a few seconds after following the woman into the restroom.

"The blood was all over the store," D'Andrade said. She managed to call her daughter and authorities.

She was taken to a hospital where she was treated and released.

Detectives said the man got into a 4-door sedan with a sunroof and drove south on Vermont Avenue. The car was described as having vertical slats on the front grill and a sticker or chipped paint on the driver's side door frame.

The suspect is described as a male Hispanic, approximately 20-years-old, dark hair, standing about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing between 160 – 170 pounds. He was wearing a black and green hat with the phrase "I (marijuana leaf) weed", red t-shirt, and black pants.

D' Andrade has not been able to return to work since she was attacked and she doesn't plan on doing so. She said she is fearful of going out in public.

Authorities said she had never seen the suspect before.

The motive for the attack was unknown.

