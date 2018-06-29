Clear

Connecticut transit workers rally to demand bathroom breaks

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 6:57 PM
Some Connecticut transit workers are voicing their concerns, demanding bathroom breaks.

Workers held a rally in downtown Hartford on Thursday, saying there is no place on their routes to use a restroom.

"Nothing has changed in the last 30 years," said Albert Antonio, who has been driving the city buses, day in and day out. "We used to have places to go but they've eliminated them."

Many say this has become a health issue.

"We are in the main hub of Hartford and the buses come here every hour and there is no place to use the restroom. Companies should be ashamed of themselves that they need more time to do it," said Aroslaw Pizunski, a union representative.

The large group rallied outside of the Gold Building in Hartford.

They said they were once able to use the facilities, but not anymore.

Some said they've even used a cup to get through a shift.

"It's not a joke. It's a reality. Your best friend some days where you go and get behind the wheel and you urinate in a cup and dump it somewhere," said Ralph Buccitti, union business agent.

Channel 3 reached out to CT Transit about the problem, and the general manager said "I've been in my position about five months and have met with union leaders frequently during that time frame, however, this issue wasn't brought to my attention until a few weeks ago. Once I learned of it, I suggested that the company and union get together to discuss the specific challenges and we have a meeting scheduled to do just that."

Many hope that's the case because they say enough is enough.

