Antwon Rose's mom breaks down in interview

The mother and family members of Antwon Rose, the unarmed teen who was fatally shot by police near Pittsburgh, speaks to CNN about Rose's death.

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 7:03 PM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 7:12 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The family of the 17-year-old shot and killed by an East Pittsburgh police officer told CNN Friday they appreciate the love and support they're getting from people across the country, and they wish Antwon could have seen it.

"Sometimes it's overwhelming, you know, because it's like, 'That's my brother,'" Kyra Jamison explained when asked by Erica Hill about the "persistent but ... very peaceful" protests. The interview with Hill was the family's first since East Pittsburgh Police officer Michael Rosfeld was charged with criminal homicide for shooting the unarmed 17-year-old.

Jamison said her family will eventually join protesters in calling for justice, but first they have to finish mourning. "Right now we have to grieve before we step out there."

"We appreciate it, we do," she said. "We're not out there yet because we're still going through our movements, but we're going to be out there right with them. We promise that."

Protests have been steady since Rose, an African-American, was killed on June 19. Prior to the announcement that Rosfeld would be charged, community members called for Allegheny County District Attorney Steve Zappala to step down. Local elected officials joined in with calls for justice and police accountability.

According to Allegheny County police, Rose was a passenger in a car that authorities suspected of being involved in a shooting in nearby North Braddock on June 19.

Rosfeld pulled the car over and ordered the driver out of the car and onto the ground, police said. Rose and another passenger "bolted" from the vehicle, and the East Pittsburgh officer opened fire, striking the teenager, police said.
"I just wish Antwon was here to see all of this," mother Michelle Kenney, who was overcome with emotion throughout the interview, said as she reflected on the public outpouring of support.

"Right now I can only deal with how I feel as a mom. I can't see past having to bury my son."

