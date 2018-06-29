Clear

Man Tries To Call Police On Passenger Eating Burrito On Train

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 10:00 AM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 10:00 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A video posted on social media showing one Bay Area BART passenger ask for police assistance over a man eating a burrito on the train has gone viral.

The clip was posted to Reddit last Sunday. It shows an older man getting agitated about a passenger who is breaking the rule against eating on BART.

"Sign says no eating and drinking. You don't get it? You don't get it. You must be stupid," the man complaints to the passenger eating the burrito.

The old man proceeds to walk over to the BART car intercom to talk to the train operator.

"Yes please. Can we get a policeman on board? We've got someone dining in the first car," the man can be heard telling the operator.

Fellow passengers appeared to be on the burrito-eater's side, telling the man complaining that at least, "he's not shooting up."

It all seemed to end peacefully when the burrito-eater got off at the coliseum station in Oakland.

People online have now dubbed the complainer "Burrito Bob" in reference to "Barbecue Becky," the moniker given to the woman who called police over an African-American family having a cookout by Lake Merritt in another viral video, and more recently "#Permit Patty," who threatened to call the police on an eight-year African-American girl for selling bottled water without a permit in San Francisco.

Eating and drinking is indeed illegal on BART and subject to a $250 fine.

BART has not commented on this incident.

