Rep.: GOP wants Rosenstein's 'head on a platter'

Republicans are aiming to give Deputy Attorney General Rod "Rosenstein's head on a platter" to President Donald Trump, Rep. Luis Gutierrez said in an interview with CNN's Chris Cuomo on "Cuomo Prime Time" Thursday.

"if you walk away from anything in this hearing it's that (Republicans) want to give the President a trophy, and the trophy is Rosenstein's head on a platter," the Illinois Democrat said. "That's what they want."

Gutierrez's comments came after a House Judiciary Committee -- of which Gutierrez is a member -- hearing with Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

He added that Republicans are aiming to undermine Rosenstein.

"They want to eliminate him, discredit him, impeach him, get him fired," he said.

Their end goal is to fire special counsel Robert Mueller and shut down the investigation into Russian election meddling and possible cooperation with Trump's 2016 campaign, according to Gutierrez.

"They want to fire the deputy attorney general of the United States so they can put somebody else in their place, so that that person can fire Mueller," he said. "And that is really dangerous to our democracy. We should all be gathering together, and saying let's see who tried to corrupt our electoral system, and let's go after them and put them in jail."