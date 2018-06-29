Clear

Trump throws jab at McCain during rally

President Trump berates Sen. John McCain by calling out his vote against a bill to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act.

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 10:11 AM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 10:32 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

President Donald Trump's frequent jabs at Sen. John McCain on the campaign trail have angered fellow Senate Republicans -- particularly McCain's closest friend, Sen. Lindsey Graham.

"I don't think it's appropriate," Graham told CNN on Thursday. "I think it doesn't help the President."

He added, "It hurts the President more than it helps him."

Trump frequently berates McCain by calling out his dramatic vote against a bill to repeal parts of the Affordable Care Act. While the President doesn't call out the Arizona Republican by name, it's clear he's referencing McCain, whom he accuses of going back on his word to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Trump falsely says the Senate was one vote away from repealing and replacing the law. In fact, McCain's vote last year was on a bill designed to eliminate only specific elements of the law -- dubbed "skinny repeal." Moreover, the measure still needed to survive a House-Senate conference committee and final approval in both chambers, anything but a sure bet.

Nevertheless, in Wisconsin on Thursday, Trump continued to mischaracterize the vote -- as he did in Graham's home state of South Carolina earlier this week.

"We did repeal and replace Obamacare," Trump falsely said Thursday in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin. "Unfortunately, one senator decided to put the thumb down late in the morning. And that was not a good thing, when he put that thumb down."

Graham, echoing the concerns of many Senate Republicans, defended McCain, who has been away from the chamber since last December as he has battled brain cancer.

"John McCain is my dear friend," Graham said. "I disagree with him on the health care vote. But I respect his right to make that decision. If anybody has earned the right to vote their mind, it's John McCain."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A round of dangerous heat is settling in for the weekend.

Image

Rex win two.

Image

Small Park Improvements

Image

Vigo County Fair Queen crowned

Image

Cook Road Bridge is now open

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Clay County Laser Tag tournament

Image

A duck tagging party

Image

Families Belong Together Protest planned for Terre Haute

Image

Lightning Strike in Florida

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program