Traffic stop leads to four arrests, drugs, guns and ammunition

A traffic stop in Akron led to the arrest of four people and the recovery of multiple rifles, handguns, ammunition an...

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 10:02 AM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 10:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A traffic stop in Akron led to the arrest of four people and the recovery of multiple rifles, handguns, ammunition and drugs.

According to Akron police, officers stopped a 2007 Jeep Liberty in the 900 block of Exchange Street for a traffic violation. When police asked one of the occupants to get out of the car due to him having a warrant out for his arrest, officers noticed the rifle stocks in the vehicle next to his seat.

Police found 11 rifles, 4 handguns, suspected methamphetamines, various prescription medications, ammunition, rifle scopes and needles inside the Jeep.

The following people were taken into custody and charged:

Christopher Reeves, 41, Hammel Street, Akron. Reeves was charged with having weapons under disability, drug possession, and possession of drug abuse instruments.

Jeremy Willard, 36, of Hammel Street, Akron. Willard was charged with having weapons under disability, possessing drug abuse instruments, carrying concealed weapons and open container.

Lotus Evans, 34, of Sherman Street, Akron. Evans was charged with having weapons under disability.

Ronald Black, 34, of Stone Street, Akron. Black was charged with having weapons under disability and receiving stolen property.

All four were booked into Summit County Jail and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

