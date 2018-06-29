Clear

5-year-old girl killed in crash; mom accused of DWI

The town of Smithville is in mourning after a 5-year-old girl died over the weekend.Some called Macklyn Lucas ...

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 10:02 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The town of Smithville is in mourning after a 5-year-old girl died over the weekend.

Some called Macklyn Lucas the "Princess of Smithville," and now a famous friend is working to raise money to help the family.

Macklyn was killed after the car her mother was driving crashed Sunday night.

Family friend and country singer Casi Joy is trying to help lessen some of the burdens. The singer posted photos on her Facebook page earlier this week memorializing the little girl who used to sing along at her shows.

Macklyn's mother, Samantha Jones, was driving about 9:30 p.m. Sunday after she admits she'd been drinking, court records state.

The minivan she was driving went off the road and crashed into an electrical pole. It all happened at the intersection of Skinner Lake Road and Highway E in rural Platte County about 20 minutes from Smithville.

According to court records, Jones can be heard saying, "My baby is my world. I don't care if I go to jail, I just want my baby to be OK."

Jones was booked into jail Sunday night facing a DWI charge. She posted $5,000 in bond and is now awaiting her next court date.

Macklyn was supposed to start kindergarten at the end of the summer.

