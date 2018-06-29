Clear

Trooper seizes $2.5 million in meth

A trooper with the Arizona Department if Public Safety seized $2.5 million in meth during a traffic stop on earlier t...

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 10:03 AM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 10:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A trooper with the Arizona Department if Public Safety seized $2.5 million in meth during a traffic stop on earlier this month.

Scroll for more content...

According to DPS, the incident happened on June, 5 at about 8:00 a.m. on State Route 87 near Payson.

While speaking with the driver, the trooper saw signs of possible criminal activity. The trooper conducted a vehicle search and found 5605 pounds of meth, 4.3 grams of marijuana, a handgun and over $1,000 in cash.

The driver and two passengers are residents of New Mexico. All three were booked into jail on the following charges:

-Possession of a dangerous drug

-Possession of a dangerous drug for sale

-Transportation of a dangerous drug

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

The suspects have been identified as 24-year-old Nicholas Quezada (driver), 20-year-old Cheyanne Silco, and 20-year-old Cesar Huerta.

AZDPS Major George Manera said, "This is one of the largest methamphetamine seizures to occur in Gila County and will make an impact on the distribution of this type of dangerous drug throughout the country. We are committed to disrupting the flow of illegal drugs in Arizona, no matter what area it occurs in."

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A round of dangerous heat is settling in for the weekend.

Image

Rex win two.

Image

Small Park Improvements

Image

Vigo County Fair Queen crowned

Image

Cook Road Bridge is now open

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Clay County Laser Tag tournament

Image

A duck tagging party

Image

Families Belong Together Protest planned for Terre Haute

Image

Lightning Strike in Florida

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program