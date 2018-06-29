Clear

Spring Fire burns in south Colorado

As the Spring Fire burned through south Colorado Wednesday evening, including multiple homes, the Costilla Board of County Commissioners declared it a disaster situation.

The Spring Fire, located east of Fort Garland, forced evacuation Wednesday night for residents in Wagon Creek. Forbes Park had already been evacuated around 7 p.m. Around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, officials with San Luis Valley Emergency said it had reached zero percent containment and hovered around 3,723 acres, having grown from the 2,000 acres reported at 6:30 a.m.

As of 7 a.m. Thursday, Costilla County Sheriff's Office said some structures had been lost to the flames. Tony Moore with Forbes Park Wildland Fire Prevention District said multiple homes have burned. Chris Rodriguez, Costilla County emergency manager, said they don't know how many structures are home versus outbuildings because it is not safe for crews to get in the area to assess the damage.

The roads leading into Forbes Park and Wagon Creek subdivisions are closed. No injuries have been reported.

The Red Cross stated that it has an evacuation shelter set up at the Blanca/Fort Garland Community Center, located at 17591 E. Highway 160 in Blanca.

