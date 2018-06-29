Clear

Traveling scam artist stealing thousands from Las Vegas residents

There's a major scam happening here in the valley and its costing some locals big money.

There's a major scam happening here in the valley and its costing some locals big money.

"I just really want to get my money back," says Orlando Diaz.

He's angry because he lost $2,300. It all started with a fax into his office.

"My impression was, he was legitimate," says Orlando.

He called Spiro Roofing and says he spoke with a man identified by the Nevada State Contractors Board as Joshua Spiro. He met with Orlando and provided an estimate to repair his roof for $5,300.

"He asked for $2,300 down to buy material," says Orlando.

But after Orlando paid him, he says he never saw Spiro again. 13 Action News tried calling Spiro Roofing, but their number is no longer in service. The Contractors Board says Spiro is a traveler.

"Travelers are individuals who start on the east coast and move their way west. He's flagged in a number of states," says Jennifer Lewis with the Contractors Board.

They're reminding the public before you hire anyone, make sure they're properly licensed. You can look up contractor licenses on their website or call the Contractors Board for free assistance. And remember, never pay too much up front.

"We recommend no more than 10% down or $1,000, which ever is less, depending on the project size and scope of the work to be performed," says Lewis.

