Community pushes to end gang violence after killing of 15-year-old in the Bronx

As the Bronx mourns the brutal death of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, the community is mounting an aggressive campa...

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 10:04 AM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 10:04 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

As the Bronx mourns the brutal death of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, the community is mounting an aggressive campaign to fight back against street gangs.

Councilman Richie Torres is expected to announce that he's pushing for more funding to be aimed at wiping out gangs and to help victims, like the Guzman-Feliz family, cope with the devastating after-effects.

Members of the Belmont neighborhood on Wednesday night returned to the church where the 15-year-old had been laid to rest hours earlier.

Parents came to learn how to better keep their kids away from a life of crime and mayhem.

"It's making sure our kids don't get involved in gang life and gang violence and making sure our kids like Junior are safe," Father John Morris, of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, said.

Meanwhile, seven more reputed members of the gang that allegedly killed Guzman-Feliz appeared in court.

The NYPD announced that gang is linked to a brutal Bronx knife fight on the Bronx River Parkway, just two days before Guzman-Feliz was killed, that caused a 14-year-old to lose a kidney and a stabbing on the Upper East Side.

It comes amid a massive takedown in another Bronx neighborhood involving a crew known as the Mac Ballas in which illegal guns were taken off the streets and 20 alleged gang members were arrested.

