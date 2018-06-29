Clear

Reiner: We're going to have rights stripped away

Actor and director Rob Reiner, who played a pivotal role in getting same-sex marriage legalized, says rights will be "stripped away" if President Trump nominates a Supreme Court justice similar to Gorsuch, Thomas or Alito.

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 6:11 AM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 6:22 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Rob Reiner warned Thursday morning that if President Trump's nominee for the Supreme Court is similar to Justices Neil Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas or Samuel Alito, past rulings will be overturned.

The announcement of Justice Anthony Kennedy's retirement on Wednesday sparked concern for the actor, director and activist, as Kennedy's vote often decided cases on topics like abortion, marriage equality and affirmative action.

"We're going to have rights stripped away" if Trump's nominee is like conservative justices, Reiner told CNN's John Berman. "There's no question about that."

Reiner, known for movies and shows that tackle social issues, outlined his role in the 2015 Supreme Court ruling on Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage in the US.

"We were the first group to file a federal lawsuit," Reiner explained to Berman, referring to the 2010 challenge to California's Proposition 8 on equal protection and due process grounds.

"With the makeup of the court that we're looking at, I don't know that we would have ever gotten (marriage equality)," Reiner mused.

This will be the Trump administration's second appointment to the Supreme Court. The first was Gorsuch, whom Trump nominated in 2017. Wednesday, the President indicated he is likely to pick his second nominee from the same list he considered the first time around.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A round of dangerous heat is settling in for the weekend.

Image

Rex win two.

Image

Small Park Improvements

Image

Vigo County Fair Queen crowned

Image

Cook Road Bridge is now open

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Clay County Laser Tag tournament

Image

A duck tagging party

Image

Families Belong Together Protest planned for Terre Haute

Image

Lightning Strike in Florida

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program