Clear

H&M needs to get rid of a lot of clothes

H&M has a stockpile of unsold clothes worth $4 billion. The Swedish fashion company will offer sales online and in stores to reduce the stockpile.

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 9:36 AM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 9:41 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

In a retail industry beset by problems, H&M has a doozy: A stockpile of unsold clothes worth $4 billion.

The Swedish fashion company said Thursday that the value of its global unsold inventory ballooned in the most recent quarter to 36 billion Swedish kronor ($4 billion). That's a 13% increase over the previous year.

The mass of unsold clothes, which has grown over a period of years due to weaker than expected sales growth, helped drag down profits by 28% in the first half of 2018.

"The inventory issue has now developed into a significant problem for the company," said Adam Cochrane, an analyst at Citi.

H&M said it would deploy a variety of strategies, including sales, to gradually reduce the stockpile.

Cochrane said the company would offer discounts in markets where consumers respond to sales — either in store or online. The company may also sell stock to retailers that operate in countries where H&M doesn't have a presence.

While some investors might prefer a more aggressive approach to clearances, Cochrane said the company will want to pursue a balanced approach.

"It is feasible to cut prices to sell inventory but it does come with brand reputation risks attached," he said. "[Executives want to] prevent the consumer from viewing H&M as a discount led brand."

H&M said the clothing would be donated to charity or recycled if it can't be sold.

Related: H&M can't become a digital powerhouse overnight

H&M's problems extend beyond the huge pile of unsold clothes.

Analysts argue the company was too slow to get into online sales, and is now playing catchup. Shares in H&M have dropped 18% so far in 2018.

"The first half of the year has been somewhat more challenging than we initially thought, but we believe that there is a gradual improvement and that we will see a stronger second half," CEO Karl-Johan Persson said Thursday.

Retailers around the world are under pressure from changing consumer habits and online competitors such as Amazon and Asos.

Moody's said in a report in April that retail sector defaults hit a record high during the first three months of 2018 as the rise of e-commerce and decline of malls continues to eat away at profits.

Struggling Sears and bankrupt Claire's are among the nine retailers that defaulted on their debt during the first quarter despite the healthy overall economy. All but one of the retailers are based in the United States.

In the United Kingdom, department store John Lewis warned earlier this week that its profits would be "substantially lower than last year." Marks & Spencer announced last month it would shut 100 stores by 2022.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 86°
Robinson
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 90°
Zionsville
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 82°
Rockville
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Casey
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 89°
Brazil
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Marshall
Clear
81° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 86°
Dangerous Heat!
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

A round of dangerous heat is settling in for the weekend.

Image

Rex win two.

Image

Small Park Improvements

Image

Vigo County Fair Queen crowned

Image

Cook Road Bridge is now open

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Clay County Laser Tag tournament

Image

A duck tagging party

Image

Families Belong Together Protest planned for Terre Haute

Image

Lightning Strike in Florida

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

"Families Belong Together" protest planned for Saturday

Image

Remembering Garrett Sands through simple acts of kindness

Image

Small business owner says online sales tax ruling levels playing field

Image

Local rescue in need of dirt, volunteers

Image

Farmer uses livestock auction to support food pantries

Image

New Indiana law will require coaches to be trained on how to spot heat exhaustion

Image

DCS assessment finds culture of fear, more kids in the system

Image

Council requests hearing with Sony DADC, acts on other resolutions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Folks in Seelyville disappointed jobs aren't coming to vacant plant

Image

Hundreds more benefiting from Clay County Youth Food Program