Family returns home after vacation to find their truck stolen and home ransacked

A Council Bluffs family returned home from vacation to find that someone broke into their home and stole their truck....

Posted: Jun. 29, 2018 10:05 AM
Updated: Jun. 29, 2018 10:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Council Bluffs family returned home from vacation to find that someone broke into their home and stole their truck."

"I flipped on the light and half of that door right there was laying on the couch," Billy Rolfe said.

The family left that last Wednesday and returned on Sunday. Rolfe's not sure when crooks actually got inside the home. He says his family is very scared.

"The fear in the kids was inconsolable fear, they were absolutely terrified."

The crooks left the bedroom a mess.

"They obviously were looking for cash because they flipped the bed over, went through all the dresser drawers."

They also got away with four laptops and jewelry, including a necklace Rolfe's wife got after her grandmother died.

"Stuff that they don't know had meaning, it's gone now."

Rolfe tells FOX 42 that they are worried the crooks may come back, especially since they stole the keys to her daughter's first car.

"They took the keys to that car but they didn't take that car."

Rolfe says he regrets not having cameras in the home.

"Nothing ever happens in this neighborhood, we never expected it in a million years."

Rolfe just wants his family to heal.

"It seriously impacted my family more than anything, we need to know who did it."

He is currently waiting for police to confirm if they found the truck. He's currently working to fix the door and buy cameras.

FOX 42 reached out to the Council Bluffs Police Department. They are handling this case. It tells us if you plan to take any vacations this summer, make sure you tell a family or friend you trust that you're leaving. It is also important to lock everything up.

