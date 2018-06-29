Sheriff: Couple arrested for performing sex acts at campground in front of kids

A man and woman are accused of having sexual relations at a campground in Tonto National Forest, in front of several witnesses, including children.

Officials from the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office say 40-year-old Christal Ballesteros and 48-year-old Daniel Galindo face charges of public sexual indecency with minors present.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office responded to the Phon D. Sutton Recreation Area, northeast of Mesa.

That's where three adults and three children reported seeing the couple exposing themselves and performing sexual acts on each other.

In a police interview later, Ballesteros admitted to "doing the good deed at the river by making love," according to the police report.

She told police her top came off accidentally, and that she "felt guilty and horrible that this had occurred in front of children."

Meantime, the police report states that Galindo told police "he knew it was a family gathering area but thought they were not seen." When he found out that children witnessed the acts, he "admitted it was wrong performing sexual acts at the area."

Both suspects are due back in court July 11.