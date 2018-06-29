Body found at NFL player's home

Scroll for more content...

Authorities have charged a New Jersey man with aggravated manslaughter in connection with the death of a guest at a home associated with NFL player Janoris Jenkins, prosecutors said Wednesday.

William H. Jenkins, Jr., 34, was arrested early Tuesday on a parole violation in Ontario County in upstate New York, according to Ontario County District Attorney James Ritts.

Jenkins is in custody in the Ontario County Jail, acting Bergen County, New Jersey, Prosecutor Dennis Calo said in a news release.

It was not immediately clear whether William H. Jenkins Jr., is related to the 29-year-old New York Giants cornerback. William H. Jenkins Jr. is listed as living at the same home in Fair Lawn, north of Newark, where the body was found, prosecutors said.

It couldn't be immediately determined whether William H. Jenkins Jr. had an attorney.

On Tuesday, authorities discovered Roosevelt Rene, 25, at the Fair Lawn home, prosecutors said. Rene was a family friend who had been living at the residence, according to Calo.

The cause and manner of Rene's death has yet to be determined by the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office, Calo's statement said.

A search of property records shows the Fair Lawn home is the most recent address listed for the NFL player.

Neither Janoris Jenkins nor a representative for the New York Giants could be reached Tuesday.

Citing sources, ESPN reported Jenkins is aware of the investigation. The NFL player was not home when the body was discovered. He has been in Florida since the end of the Giants minicamp two weeks ago, ESPN said.