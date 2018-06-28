The father of a missing 18-year-old says they are looking into whether she is with someone she met online.
Sarah Heinrich, her parents and brother were in Indianapolis from Florida for a family reunion.
She was outside of the Marriott hotel off River Crossing taking photos with her brother just before she disappeared around 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Sarah's father, Jim, says it's possible she was talking to a male online and met up with that person but they still don't know what happened to her.
Family members say her cell phone last pinged near Keystone at the Crossing, but as of Monday it was no longer accepting calls.
Sarah's mother, Cindy, says her daughter has autism and may be hesitant to talk to strangers.
She is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 117 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Sarah was last seen wearing a tan and white striped shirt with dark colored jeans.
Her parents have hired a private investigator to help them locate their missing daughter.
If you have any information on where Sarah Heinrich may be, contact IMPD at 317-327-3811 or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 317-215-0991.
Related Content
- 18-year-old Florida woman missing in Indiana
- DRC warlord Bemba 18-year jail sentence overturned
- Missing Florida girl spotted with soccer coach
- Missing Florida girl spotted with soccer coach
- 18-year-old buys ice cream store before graduating high school
- Husband of Florida woman who went missing at sea faces murder charge
- Florida teen detained near Canadian border in missing grandmother's car
- Sheriff says remains identified as those of missing Florida grandmother
- Cuyahoga Falls 18-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption papers this Christmas
- 18-year-old arrested after bringing airsoft gun to fight in school parking lot