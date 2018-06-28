Clear
Argument over video controller leads to domestic violence arrest

A Canton teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly punched his younger brother during an argument ov...

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 5:05 AM
Updated: Jun. 28, 2018 5:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Canton teenager was arrested Tuesday afternoon after he allegedly punched his younger brother during an argument over a video game controller and then ran outside and smashed the windows of his family's car.

Dajoir Dajohon Howell, 18, of Baumford Avenue, was charged with one count of domestic violence.

Officers were dispatched to the home but were unable to locate the teen as he had ran off after the incident. A short time later Howell returned home and broke more windows, according to a Canton police report.

Officers were called back to the residence and Howell was taken into custody. He is scheduled to appear in court on June 28.

