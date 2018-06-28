Clear
Funds granted to help prisoners transition to workforce

The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded more than $84,000,000 in Reentry Project grants that will go towards 41 non-...

Posted: Jun. 28, 2018 5:05 AM
Updated: Jun. 28, 2018 5:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The U.S. Department of Labor has awarded more than $84,000,000 in Reentry Project grants that will go towards 41 non-profits and local and state governments.

These projects will serve young adults between the ages of 18 to 24 who have been involved in the juvenile or adult justice system.

It's also for adults 25 years and older who were formerly incarcerated in the adult criminal justice system.

The main reason for the Reentry Projects grant program is to provide positive opportunities in employment or education, become productive, and be responsible, law-abiding members of society.

The following organizations in Arizona received the grant awards:

-Goodwill Industries International, Inc. ($4,500,000) (Tucson)

-The Institute for Educational Leadership ($4,499,954) (Phoenix)

-Friendly House, Inc. ($1,500,000) (Phoenix)

"Individuals, families, communities and our economy as a whole are better off when the transition from the justice system to employment is successful," said U.S. Secretary of Labor Alexander Acosta. "These reentry programs are designed to break the cycle of recidivism by providing assistance toward achieving meaningful employment."

