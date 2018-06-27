Clear

URGENT - Republican-leadership backed immigration bill goes down in flames

(CNN) -- House Republicans abandoned a GOP leadership-backed immigration bill Wednesday, the latest setback in the years-long intraparty war between Republicans on the polarizing issue. The bill, which was never expected to pass, failed by an even wider margin than expected -- 121-301 -- and had far less Republican support than a more conservative bill that failed last week. With little fanfare and erratic presidential support, the bill represented House Republicans' most steadfast effort in decades to find a compromise between moderates and conservatives, legislation that would have provided a path to citizenship for recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, as well as $25 billion for border security, including the President's border wall.

