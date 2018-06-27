Clear

St. Ignatius School Board rescinds contract with bus company amid drug charges

ST. IGNATIUS - The St. Ignatius School Board has unanimously approved voiding the contract with their school bus company, after the owner was charged with smoking meth on buses.

Superintendent Jason Sargent says the board voted 4-to-0 to rescind the current contract with Johnson Transportation at their board meeting on Monday night.

Scott Johnson, 54, faces three felony counts including possession of drugs, criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, and endangering the welfare of children.

A citizen informant told authorities that Johnson would sell meth in exchange for cash and sexual services. That informant also said Johnson would sometimes smoke meth in the bus barn, on school buses, and on the St. Ignatius High School team bus.

The bus barn and two school buses later tested positive for the presence of meth residue, including one which Johnson used to drive.

There's no word yet on what school bus company the district will use for the upcoming school year.

