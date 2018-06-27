Clear

Negligent homicide charges filed in death of Ronan woman

POLSON - A Ronan woman has died from injuries she sustained in a possible hit and run accident in the Mission Valley ...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 5:36 PM
Updated: Jun. 27, 2018 5:36 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

POLSON - A Ronan woman has died from injuries she sustained in a possible hit and run accident in the Mission Valley this past weekend.

Four people have been arrested in connection to her death.

Lake County Sheriff Don Bell says 24-year-old Cassandra Harris of Ronan died from the injuries she received in the incident near McDonald Lake north of St. Ignatius Saturday morning.

Sheriff Bell has also released the names of the four people arrested in connection with the death.

Julia Vaile, 18, of Browning, Gale Hendrickx, 19, of Pablo and Joseph Parizeau Junior, 22, of Ronan have been charged with negligent homicide while Donnovan Sherwood, 18, Arlee is charged with obstructing justice.

Vaile and Hendrickx were released from jail following a Monday court hearing in Lake County Justice Court while Sherwood and Parizeau remain in custody.

Sheriff Bell says Harris' body has been taken to the State Crime Lab in Missoula for an autopsy. A vehicle has been seized as evidence.

The investigation into the death is still underway and no further information is being released at this time.

