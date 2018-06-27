Clear

Woman says dog-sitter stole her pet

An Overland Park woman is fighting to bring her beloved dog, Honey, home.Brenda Trotter-Wood has known Sondra ...

An Overland Park woman is fighting to bring her beloved dog, Honey, home.

Brenda Trotter-Wood has known Sondra Jay for years, so when she needed a dog sitter it seemed like a natural fit.

Jay told Wood she was having surgery and wanted to hang out with the four-pound Yorkie for a couple days. Wood agreed, but when she went to pick her up, Jay refused to give Honey back.

"Something like this, a person who doesn't want to talk to police and at the same time doesn't want to give the dog back, this is uncommon," John Lacy, public information officer with Overland Park Police, said.

Jay called 41 Action News on Tuesday. She admits she has Honey and knows that she doesn't legally own the dog. Adding that when it comes to Honey, "It's in hiding. I'm in hiding."

Police charged Jay with theft and sent her a notice to appear in court July 10. If she does not show up, OPPD will issue a warrant for her arrest.

Wood is speaking out because. "I don't want her doing this to somebody else and she has to know that this is not right."

