Nearly naked man arrested on airport taxiway

A man is in custody after police say he climbed a fence and attempted to board a plane on the taxiway of the Hartsfie...

Posted: Jun. 27, 2018 12:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A man is in custody after police say he climbed a fence and attempted to board a plane on the taxiway of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to the airport, Jhryin Jones scaled a fence, ran towards an aircraft, jumped on the wing and began to pound on the windows. The plane had just arrived at the airport shortly before 5 p.m. Jones was apprehended five minutes after causing a scene.

There was no impact to operations.

He is charged with criminal trespassing, public indecency and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

