Late-night hosts conspire against Trump

When it comes to the news, sometimes you get a little bit of everything, and sometimes you just gotta strap in for a whole bunch of politics. Today is a politics kind of day. Here's what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Travel ban

The ban stands. Late yesterday morning, the Supreme Court upheld President Donald Trump's travel ban in a contentious 5-4 ruling. What does it mean? Ultimately, it means people from seven countries will have limited entrance into the United States, and those already here may have trouble getting back in if they leave. Those countries include Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela and Yemen.

Yes, we said North Korea. Believe it or not, the restrictions are not expected to chill the US's warming relationship with the reclusive nation. Still, protests over the SCOTUS decision were swift and strong. Crowds in New York chanted, "Shame!" and some Democratic leaders are already publicly considering legislative action.

2. Primary elections

A shocking upset in a US House race in New York could leave establishment Democrats shaking in their boots. Democratic Socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is 28, ousted 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley in the Democratic primary, putting her in line to be the youngest woman ever elected to the House. Big picture, it signals a huge shakeup for House Dems. Crowley was widely seen as the likely successor to House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi, which had some major implications if Democrats win a narrow House majority in the midterms. Now, that line of succession is in flux.

In other primary election news, two Trump-backed candidates had big wins yesterday (and the President wasted no time taking some victory laps on Twitter). Gov. Henry McMaster held off his opponent in South Carolina's Republican gubernatorial runoff, and Dan Donovan, New York City's only Republican congressman, beat out his primary challenger.

3. Immigration

Trump has vowed to end his administration's "zero tolerance" policy that effectively separated families at the border, but the consequences of the decision are still brewing. A coalition of 18 attorneys general filed a lawsuit yesterday over the separation of undocumented children and parents. The lawsuit argues the practice of family separations is "irrationally discriminatory" since it only targets the southern border and, thus, overwhelmingly affects migrants from Latin America. Also on Tuesday, a federal judge in California issued a strong rebuke to the policy by ordering a halt to most border separations and called for the reunification of all separated families.

4. Antwon Rose

Protesters and some local elected officials gathered yesterday at Freedom Corner in Pittsburgh to demand justice in the police shooting of 17-year-old Antwon Rose II. Rose, an African-American, was shot in the back and killed by East Pittsburgh Officer Michael Rosfeld last week as Rose fled a car suspected in an earlier shooting. Tuesday's peaceful demonstration also called for the ousting of District Attorney Steve Zappala, who so far has not brought charges against Rosfeld for the slaying.

5. Campground murder

Investigators are asking the public for help as they try to figure out who fatally shot a 35-year-old scientist last Friday as he slept in a tent with his 2- and 4-year-old daughters at a California state park. So far, there are no suspects in Tristan Beaudette's murder, nor any known motive. The sheriff's department said it's also investigating three other shooting incidents over the past year at Malibu Creek State Park, though investigators so far see no link to Beaudette's death.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Funnymen Colbert, Fallon and O'Brien teamed up to poke fun at Trump

Oddly enough, they all kind of have the same hair ...

Bourbon leaking from a warehouse collapse killed hundreds of fish

Yes, it's sad. But they probably would have tasted delicious.

Aston Martin reveals $300,000 supercar

Supercar?! For $300K, it better FLY.

Here are the best and worst US states for children

Whatever you're doing, New Hampshire, you're doing it right.

A Spanish town is livid -- and amused -- over a botched statue restoration

It's supposed to be St. George, if St. George were a Disney prince on quaaludes.

TODAY'S NUMBER

16

The percentage of the "criminal investigator population" (special agents at the FBI, the ATF, the DEA and deputy marshals) that is female, according to a new report on gender representation in the Justice Department

TODAY'S QUOTE

"The silence is deafening when it comes to men talking about this issue because you're talking about a complicit system."

Actor Terry Crews, who discussed his experience as a sexual assault survivor at a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing, and called on men to speak out more on the issue

AND FINALLY

'Don't worry, I got you!'

This police dog is the very best boy. (Click to view.)