Clear

Chao to protesters: 'Leave my husband alone'

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao defended her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, in an encounter with a group protesting family separations at the US-Mexico border.

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 10:24 PM
Updated: Jun. 26, 2018 10:29 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Scroll for more content...

Transportation Sec. Elaine Chao addressed protesters who confronted her and her husband, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, about US immigration policies.

In a video posted on Twitter, a group can be seen walking up to the couple playing audio of what ProPublica reported as children crying after being separated from their parents at the border.

"We confronted @SenateMajLdr and @SecElaineChao with @ProPublica audio of children separated from their families at the border while leaving a @Georgetown event. We must #AbolishICE & #AbolishCBP! #FreedomforImmigrants" the tweet reads. The tweet appeared to be sent from one of the protesters.

Chao responds forcefully, asking "Why don't you leave my husband alone?" which she can be heard saying several times before getting into a vehicle.

Chao herself is an immigrant, and came to the US on a cargo ship in 1961 with her mother and two sisters.

"As an adult looking back and seeing my mother who was only like 27, you know how frightening it must have been as the only woman aboard this cargo ship with three young girls? I mean, that's pretty rough," Chao previously recalled in an interview with CNN.

The Trump administration faced intense scrutiny after they enacted a policy that resulted in thousands of undocumented children separated from their families after crossing the border.

The Department of Transportation did not immediately respond to CNN's request for comment.

Last Thursday President Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at keeping families together after crossing the border, however certain aspects of the zero-tolerance immigration policy remain unclear.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers and storms likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It