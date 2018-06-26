Boy healing after heart transplant

For about half of eight-year-old Jacob Sims' life, he and his family have known he has heart issues. They found out about his condition when he was four after he suffered from cardiac arrest and flat lined for about 15 minutes.

For two years, he didn't have any major issues.

In December of 2017 on a family vacation, Jacob got sick and he was taken to Stanford. His mother, Kim Speakman, said the first week was the hardest and they lost him multiple times.

He underwent surgery then for the following months, remained at the Ronald McDonald house in Stanford, continuing to heal but needing a heart transplant.

The morning of March 31, 2018, his family found out a matching heart had been found. Shortly after, they were told it was actually dysfunctional. Later that day, a second heart that was an even better match was located.

"They said that is something that is unheard of for anyone to get two matches in one day," said Speakman. He was gifted with a new heart on Easter Sunday.

Since then, Jacob has been healing and gaining strength.

This week, he will have his fourth biopsy. If all goes well, he will be able to return home for good after a long seven months.