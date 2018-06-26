Clear

Father charged in beating death of infant

A Denton man is sitting in jail, accused of beating to death his two-month-old baby.Denton police arrested 24-...

Posted: Jun. 26, 2018 10:33 PM
Updated: Jun. 26, 2018 10:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A Denton man is sitting in jail, accused of beating to death his two-month-old baby.

Scroll for more content...

Denton police arrested 24-year-old Emilio Morales Monday at a home in the 2900 block of Desert Drive.

Police say officers arrived at the home at 7:09 a.m. to help Denton Fire Rescue paramedics who were responding to a report of an unconscious person. Paramedics determined the baby to be deceased, detectives noticed bruises and abrasions on the baby's body, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's office determined during autopsy that the infant had suffered serious bodily injury consistent with assault.

During an interview with detectives, Morales admitted to striking the baby's head with his fists several times. He was taken into custody without incident.

He is charged with Injury to a Child, a first-degree felony.

Related Content

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Robinson
Broken Clouds
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 71°
Zionsville
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 70°
Rockville
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 75°
Casey
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 74°
Brazil
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Marshall
Few Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 75°
Scattered showers and storms likely.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It