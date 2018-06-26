Clear

Police foundation receives donation to help kids in crisis

The Police Foundation of Kansas City received a generous donation it said will help many children in need in the metr...

The Police Foundation of Kansas City received a generous donation it said will help many children in need in the metro area.

The Motorola Solutions Foundation donated $1,000 worth of backpacks which they filled with hygiene necessities and a stuffed animal.

The Motorola Solutions Foundation is the charitable and philanthropic arm of Motorola Solutions, the company writes on its website. Founded in 1953, the organization writes it seeks to benefit communities through grants, community partnerships and fostering innovation.

The Police Foundation of Kansas City said they hope the backpacks can bring comfort to children in the community who are going through difficult times.

"One of the toughest things police deal with is when they come across kids in tough situations, so this will be a great opportunity, partnering with Motorola to get these backpacks out to the kids in times of need. Anytime we can put a police officer with a kid in a positive situation, we're all over that," said Ron Fletcher, president of The Police Foundation of Kansas City.

The backpacks will go out to six patrol divisions and be handed out by the stations' social workers.

