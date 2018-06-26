Pregnant woman dies after being in a car that crashed during a police chase

A pregnant woman died after she was in car that went off the road and crashed into a tree during a chase in Eden on Friday.

Meranda Leigh Galindo, 18, of Eden, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital where she died from her injuries, according to Michael D. Baker with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

A trooper tried to stop a 2002 Honda on Hampton Road for speeding shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

The driver, Khalil Ja-Ray Williamson, 19, of Reidsville, kept driving, initiating a chase, according to Highway Patrol.

Authorities said Williamson turned onto Moir Mill Road, lost control of the car, went off the road and hit a tree.

The car overturned and stopped in the shoulder of Moir Mill Road.

The driver and the right front passenger were taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for their injuries. Galindo was in the back seat.

Authorities have not released the condition of the driver and front passenger.