Nurse accused of taking narcotics from surgery center

A Scottsdale surgery center nurse has been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly taking narcotics meant for patients.

A Scottsdale surgery center nurse has been indicted by a grand jury after allegedly taking narcotics meant for patients.

Danielle Lynn Langham, a 44-year-old Registered Nurse, is accused of tampering with narcotic medications, Dilaudid and Fentanyl, and refilling the vials with sterile saline.

Langham allegedly tampered with the drugs for her own personal use, according to Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office.

It's believed that these alleged offenses took place between August 2015 and May 2016. She surrendered her nursing license in May 2017.

The Attorney General made the announcement on Tuesday, saying a jury indicted her on 23 drug diversion offenses.

