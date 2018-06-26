St. Louis alderman proposes selling vacant homes for $1

St. Louis City Alderman John Collins-Muhammad wants to sell vacant homes for $1.
Collins-Muhammad said there are more than 10,000 vacant homes in St. Louis, most of which are owned by the city because of back taxes.
Part of his proposal includes that the house would have to be owned by the city for at least 10 years before being sold for $1.
According to St. Louis Business Journal, the homes would have to be rehabbed and redeveloped within 18 months.
