Antonio Sabato Jr.: Put Maxine Waters in jail

Actor Antonio Sabato Jr. called California's Rep. Maxine Waters "the hustler of hate" and called for her imprisonment.

"Maxine Waters, I call her the hustler of hate," Sabato, an actor and California congressional candidate best known for his roles on "General Hospital" and "Melrose Place" and for speaking at the 2016 Republican National Convention, said in an interview Monday with CNN's Chris Cuomo on "Cuomo Prime Time."

"Promoting hate and division and actually attacking the administration or anybody who's involved with this administration. That's unheard-of. She should be put behind bars and throw away the key," Sabato said.

Sabato's remarks came in response to comments from Waters on Saturday encouraging supporters to publicly confront members of President Donald Trump's Cabinet and "tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere."

Sabato went on to accuse the California Democrat of corruption.

"She should definitely be arrested for all of the crime that she's done in that neighborhood. She makes millions of dollars, lives in Beverly Hills," he said. "How do you make millions of dollars by making what, 200, 250 a year. Where's she making all this money? It's corruption to the max."

According to a 2015 Los Angeles Times article, Waters lives in the South Los Angeles neighborhood of Vermont Knolls, not in Beverly Hills. Her home is now one-tenth of a mile out of California's 43rd District, which she represents, due to redistricting.

Sabato, who's running in the 26th District, further accused Waters of failing to properly represent and support her district.

"Her constituents are dying on the streets, are homeless all over the place, and she's walking away like saying everything's OK, our neighbors are fine," he said. "Why don't you go live in your neighborhood and why don't you go live and surround yourself with your community and help them physically, be there."

According to the Los Angeles Times, "Waters' 43rd District is about a three-minute walk from her front door around the corner and across Vermont Avenue."