Scaramucci weighs in on Rep. Waters-Trump feud

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci encouraged President Donald Trump to "take the higher ground."

"I would like to see him more turn the corner on this stuff and take the higher ground, so that we can stop with this sort of nonsense on your great show and talk about all of the economic advantages that are taking place," Scaramucci said in an interview Monday night with CNN's Erin Burnett on "Erin Burnett OutFront."

His comments came in response to a tweet by Trump earlier Monday in which the President referred to California's Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters as "an extraordinarily low IQ person."

Trump's tweet was a reply to comments from Waters on Saturday encouraging supporters to publicly confront members of the President's Cabinet and "tell them they're not welcome anymore, anywhere."

"It's obviously not acceptable," Scaramucci said of Trump's tweet.

He said Trump should focus more on his accomplishments than on attacking others.

"I don't think he's doing the right thing, because he's the President of the United States and he's won. He's got a great policy in place. He's executing a broad-based policy that's leading to, by and large, prosperity in the United States," Scaramucci said.

He emphasized that there will be "peace and prosperity around the world" as a result of Trump's policies, and said the President's communications should focus on that.

Scaramucci explained he believes that Trump thinks going on the offensive is his best defense strategy against supposed media bias against him.

"I think he thinks that he's doing the right thing. I think he thinks that he's been painted into a corner by the media," Scaramucci said. "I think he thinks that there's a 91% negative bias, according to Harvard or Pew Research, all these different places. And he feels he has to counterpunch his way out of that corner, and he has to galvanize his base and let his base know he's not going to sit there and stand for that 91% media bias."

Trump, as part of his tweet about about Waters, wrote, "She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement. Be careful what you wish for Max!" which some have interpreted as a threat.

Scaramucci said he did not see the statement as a threat.

"I didn't see that as a threat, but this is now the problem. Because it's so heavily escalated, a lot of people see that as a threat," Scaramucci said. "I think what he's basically saying is that he's got so many supporters and the supporters are so widespread, that if you're calling for harm of his supporters ... you can't hurt them all."