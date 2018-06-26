Man who allegedly stole from casinos led police on pursuit

A man suspected in a series of burglaries at Las Vegas casinos led police on a pursuit before he was arrested.

Las Vegas police had been investigating a burglary series involving a stolen box truck. The box truck was first stolen from the MGM Grand back in January. Police said the suspect gained access into restricted employee doorways and hallways by wearing a lanyard to simulate some sort of credentials and carrying a clipboard with paperwork to simulate delivery orders.

On June 10, an officer spotted a truck that matched the description. When he began to follow it, the driver made a quick turn to avoid the officer and then proceeded to run red lights and pick up speed. The truck eventually crashed at the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.

The driver identified himself as Danny Salazar. After being treated for minor injuries in the crash, he was transported to Convention Center Area Command to be interviewed by police.

Salazar initially responded with, "I don't have anything to say." Eventually, Salazar said he borrowed the truck that he crashed. Police then informed Salazar that the truck had been stolen.

As police continued to ask questions, Salazar said, "You already got it all figured out." The interview then concluded.