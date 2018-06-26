Phoenix PD: Parents arrested after 6 children found living in stolen truck

Two parents were arrested in Phoenix on multiple counts of child abuse after police found them living out of a stolen vehicle with their children.

Scroll for more content...

Phoenix police noticed 27-year-old Priscilla Barrera and her children in a small Chevrolet truck at Metrocenter Mall near Interstate 17 and Peoria Avenue around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.

She had six children with her, all of whom are between the ages of 11 months to seven years old, according to a police report. The children were sleeping in and around the truck, according to police.

The conditions of the truck, which turned out to be stolen out of Phoenix, were appalling, police said.

The children were found wearing dirty diapers and did not have shoes and looked like they had not been bathed in a while, according to police.

Police say Barrera was arrested on six counts of child abuse.

All of the children were later taken by the Arizona Department of Child Safety, and the truck was impounded after officials removed the trash.

The father of the children, 24-year-old Joshua Watson, was also arrested on child abuse charges and multiple outstanding warrants.

A police report noted that Barrera was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the arrest.

During her initial court hearing, Barrera was told that she would be released on her own recognizance.