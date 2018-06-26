Fire destroyed family barn, 50 animals killed

A woman gets a double dose of bad news in one week.

"It's really heart-breaking to see it all go," Tara Livingston. She owns the barn.

The barn is near 60th Street and Highway 370. Most people knew it by "The J Bar E Ranch". Livingston was the last person to inherit her grandfather's barn. It was built in 1962.

"This barn was built by my grandpa and my grandmother's two brothers," Livingston said. "They put all their blood sweat and tears into it and it was a phenomenal barn."

Inside that barn, there are 200 animals.

"We had around 250 chickens, we had 50 guineas, three peacocks and about 35 ducks."

At least 75 if the animals didn't make it out the fire.

"By the time I got here, the barn was completely engulfed in flames," Livingston said. "The roof had started falling in."

Livingston posted an ad on Craigslist about her animals. She wants people to give them a new home.

"We are just trying to re-home all our birds right now because we don't have anywhere we can keep them where they would be secure."

Livingston plans to save pieces from the old barn.

"We hope to incorporate into either the new barn we build or into our house."

The barn isn't the only battle she's facing right now. She is a two-year breast cancer survivor. On Monday, she learned she needed surgery for her implant that's coming out of her chest."

"It's devastating to think of."

She tells FOX 42 that fire officials say the fire could've started due to their cordless drill that was plugged up inside the barn.

Livingston says there are at least 15 ducks and 30 chickens that still need a home.