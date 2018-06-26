Man arrested, accused of sexually abusing 4-year-old

A Rogers man has been arrested on a second-degree sexual assault charge after police say he abused a 4-year-old girl.

Pedro Rivera-Villanueva, 47, is being held in the Benton County Detention Center on $50,000 bond and is set to appear in court July 30.

According to a probable cause affidavit, the girl said that Rivera-Villanueva had touched her through her clothes.

Police interviewed the girl at the Children's Advocacy Center, and the girl told them Rivera-Villanueva had touched her through her clothes twice.

She stated that he had also touched another 3-year-old. The girl told police her family didn't believe Rivera-Villanueva touched her. The girl said she cried and apologized.

Police then interviewed another woman, who admitted that Rivera-Villanueva had touched her and two other girls when they were children, the affidavit said.

Police interviewed the two other women, who said Rivera-Villanueva molested them when they were younger, the affidavit states.

Rivera-Villanueva told police he didn't molest the 4-year-old, but admitted to touching the three adults when they were children.

Police said Rivera-Villanueva was then arrested on felony second-degree sexual assault of the 4-year-old.